Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in National Grid by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

