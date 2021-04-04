Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 139,323 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,856,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period.

BATS NULG opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

