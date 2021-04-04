Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,777,000 after acquiring an additional 308,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,717 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE opened at $51.35 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

