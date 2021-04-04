Chain Guardians (CGG) Market Cap Reaches $24.54 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004290 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $24.54 million and $4.22 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.00315602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00766140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00091683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028500 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016661 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,725,578 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

