Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Achieves $12.91 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.92 or 0.00052915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $12.91 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00698184 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

