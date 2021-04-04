ChainX (PCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $113.82 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $14.74 or 0.00025083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $113.82 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.00312277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00093064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.28 or 0.00759598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017723 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

