Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Change Healthcare worth $32,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,510,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

