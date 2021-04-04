Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,264 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Dycom Industries worth $29,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DY. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

NYSE DY opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.