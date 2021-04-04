Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,315 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Erie Indemnity worth $27,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,866,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

ERIE stock opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $147.85 and a twelve month high of $266.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.41 and a 200-day moving average of $236.00.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

