Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,825 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Allakos worth $29,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.07.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 20,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $2,509,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $552,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,460 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,767 over the last 90 days. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

