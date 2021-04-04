Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,925 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $28,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

NYSE:VSH opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.