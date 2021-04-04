Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,976 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Balchem worth $28,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Balchem by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 74,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,463,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $126.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.08.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

