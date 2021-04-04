Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,174 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of John Bean Technologies worth $28,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 691.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 268,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after acquiring an additional 86,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,327,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,736 shares of company stock valued at $952,039. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBT opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.