Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 34,215 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of 1Life Healthcare worth $29,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $3,516,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 145,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM opened at $41.23 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,196 shares of company stock worth $40,742,737 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONEM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

