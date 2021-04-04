Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Globus Medical worth $29,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 120,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $6,423,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

GMED stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

