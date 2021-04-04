Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,853 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of UMB Financial worth $27,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

