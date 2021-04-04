Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of The Howard Hughes worth $29,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.37 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

