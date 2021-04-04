Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Neogen worth $29,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Neogen by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $90.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,764,415. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

