Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Old Republic International worth $28,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 718,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 457,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1,208.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 223,620 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ORI opened at $21.90 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

