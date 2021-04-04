Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Editas Medicine worth $28,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

