Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,387 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $30,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,786,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,895,000 after acquiring an additional 573,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,043,000 after acquiring an additional 417,070 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOVA. Barclays upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.