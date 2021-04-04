Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,405 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Proto Labs worth $29,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Proto Labs by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Shares of PRLB opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.29.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

