Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,036 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Pegasystems worth $28,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pegasystems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.83.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,847 shares of company stock worth $972,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

