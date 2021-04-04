Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,311 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of CONMED worth $28,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CONMED by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CONMED by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,238.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.48. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $133.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,904.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

