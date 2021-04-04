Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Boise Cascade worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,466,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.