Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $28,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL opened at $167.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.83 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

