Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Retail Properties of America worth $28,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3,496.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 903,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 293,462 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAI opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPAI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

