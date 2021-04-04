Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of NCR worth $28,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $37.94 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

