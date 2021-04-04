Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.79 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Banner worth $27,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

