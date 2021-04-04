Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.80 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Adient worth $28,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,267,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Adient by 5,960.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after buying an additional 381,935 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,547,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $43.10 on Friday. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.