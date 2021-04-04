Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $29.51 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $29,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

