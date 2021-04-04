Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $29.64 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Ingredion worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ingredion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

