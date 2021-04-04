Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $29.97 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Liberty Global worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

