Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Outfront Media worth $28,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

OUT stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -116.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $24.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

