Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $30.39 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 564,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,849,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,147,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,846,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

