Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,400 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of FTI Consulting worth $27,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $5,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $70,570,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $142.17 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

