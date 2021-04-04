Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,320 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Masonite International worth $28,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 73,331 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $3,653,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

