Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,306 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Stamps.com worth $28,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $7,183,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

STMP opened at $204.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.80 and a 200 day moving average of $217.27. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.66 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

