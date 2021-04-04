Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,593 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of Minerals Technologies worth $28,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

