Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,246 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of UniFirst worth $28,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,640,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $224.99 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.08.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

