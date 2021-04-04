Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 31,060 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Avnet worth $29,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $42.02 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.