Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 36,023 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,023 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Kontoor Brands worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

KTB opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $55.49.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

