Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 75,451 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,451 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.18% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $29,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

