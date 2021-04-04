Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,485 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Blackbaud worth $28,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $457,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLKB. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

BLKB opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.