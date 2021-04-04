Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Meritage Homes worth $29,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after buying an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,314,000 after buying an additional 167,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 725.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 137,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 113,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $94.30 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

