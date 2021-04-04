Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 35,441 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,441 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Digital Turbine worth $28,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.