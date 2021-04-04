Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 41,998 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,998 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of American Equity Investment Life worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167,751 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

AEL stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

