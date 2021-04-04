Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 43,043 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Sensient Technologies worth $28,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

In related news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

