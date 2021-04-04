Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,524 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $30,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIT opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.17 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $95.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

AIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

