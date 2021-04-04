Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Brighthouse Financial worth $29,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 294.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 210,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.7% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHF opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

